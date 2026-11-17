Investors are often advised to stay invested in equity mutual funds for the long term. But how long is long enough? Is a 3-year, 5-year or 10-year SIP sufficient to ride out market volatility and generate positive returns?
The BSE Sensex TRI serves as a useful benchmark for assessing the performance of large-cap funds. The latest report by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund examines the index's monthly rolling SIP returns from August 1996 to October 2026 across investment horizons of 3, 5, 8, 10, 12 and 15 years.
Here's what the findings reveal about choosing an investment horizon for equity fund SIPs.
The study compares monthly rolling XIRR returns across different investment periods. Rolling returns calculate annualized returns for successive investment periods by shifting the starting date by one month each time.
For example, a three-year SIP started in April 2015 is compared with one started in May 2015, and so on. This helps investors understand how consistently their investments performed across different market conditions.
|Parameter
|3 years
|5 years
|8 years
|10 years
|12 years
|15 years
|Maximum return
|55.56%
|50.05%
|36.00%
|29.80%
|21.72%
|18.18%
|Minimum return
|-24.59%
|-9.48%
|3.03%
|4.57%
|6.22%
|7.30%
|Average return
|15.35%
|14.93%
|15.85%
|15.46%
|14.51%
|14.11%
|Median return
|13.94%
|13.27%
|13.89%
|14.17%
|13.92%
|13.96%
|%Times Positive returns
|87%
|92%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|% Times more than 8% Return
|71%
|81%
|98%
|99%
|100%
|99%
|% Times more than 10% Return
|65%
|73%
|90%
|95%
|98%
|98%
|% Times more than 12% Return
|57%
|60%
|72%
|79%
|76%
|89%
Source: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund; Monthly rolling SIP returns (% XIRR) for the BSE Sensex TRI, August 1996–October 2026.
The findings indicate that the probability of earning positive returns improved as the investment horizon increased.
For a three-year SIP, investors earned positive returns in 87% of observed periods, while 13% of the periods generated negative returns. This improved to 92% for five-year SIPs.
However, over an eight-year investment horizon and beyond, the index delivered positive returns in 100% of the observed rolling periods. The minimum return also improved from -24.59% over three years and -9.48% over five years to 3.03% over eight years.
This suggests that staying invested for longer periods historically helped investors navigate short-term market volatility and reduce the likelihood of losses.
Not necessarily. A longer investment horizon improved return consistency but did not consistently increase average returns.
The highest average return in the study was 15.85% for an eight-year SIP, compared with 15.46% for a 10-year SIP and 14.11% for a 15-year SIP.
Similarly, the maximum annualized return declined from 55.56% over three years to 18.18% over 15 years. This is because shorter investment periods can capture sharp market rallies, resulting in unusually high annualized returns. Longer periods tend to smooth out such extremes.
However, the median returns remained relatively stable, ranging between 13.27% and 14.17% across investment horizons.
Average return is the mean of returns across all observed periods, while median return is the middle value when all returns are arranged in ascending or descending order.
The study suggests that an investment horizon of eight years or longer historically provided greater consistency, with all observed rolling periods generating positive returns.
However, the appropriate duration depends on an investor's financial goals, risk appetite, and the timing of needed funds.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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