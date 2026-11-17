Investors are often advised to stay invested in equity mutual funds for the long term. But how long is long enough? Is a 3-year, 5-year or 10-year SIP sufficient to ride out market volatility and generate positive returns?

The BSE Sensex TRI serves as a useful benchmark for assessing the performance of large-cap funds. The latest report by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund examines the index's monthly rolling SIP returns from August 1996 to October 2026 across investment horizons of 3, 5, 8, 10, 12 and 15 years.

Here's what the findings reveal about choosing an investment horizon for equity fund SIPs.

How do SIP returns change with different investment horizons? The study compares monthly rolling XIRR returns across different investment periods. Rolling returns calculate annualized returns for successive investment periods by shifting the starting date by one month each time.

For example, a three-year SIP started in April 2015 is compared with one started in May 2015, and so on. This helps investors understand how consistently their investments performed across different market conditions.

Parameter 3 years 5 years 8 years 10 years 12 years 15 years Maximum return 55.56% 50.05% 36.00% 29.80% 21.72% 18.18% Minimum return -24.59% -9.48% 3.03% 4.57% 6.22% 7.30% Average return 15.35% 14.93% 15.85% 15.46% 14.51% 14.11% Median return 13.94% 13.27% 13.89% 14.17% 13.92% 13.96% %Times Positive returns 87% 92% 100% 100% 100% 100% % Times more than 8% Return 71% 81% 98% 99% 100% 99% % Times more than 10% Return 65% 73% 90% 95% 98% 98% % Times more than 12% Return 57% 60% 72% 79% 76% 89% Source: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund; Monthly rolling SIP returns (% XIRR) for the BSE Sensex TRI, August 1996–October 2026.

Does longer SIP investment horizon reduce risk of losses? The findings indicate that the probability of earning positive returns improved as the investment horizon increased.

For a three-year SIP, investors earned positive returns in 87% of observed periods, while 13% of the periods generated negative returns. This improved to 92% for five-year SIPs.

However, over an eight-year investment horizon and beyond, the index delivered positive returns in 100% of the observed rolling periods. The minimum return also improved from -24.59% over three years and -9.48% over five years to 3.03% over eight years.

This suggests that staying invested for longer periods historically helped investors navigate short-term market volatility and reduce the likelihood of losses.

Does longer investment horizon mean higher returns? Not necessarily. A longer investment horizon improved return consistency but did not consistently increase average returns.

The highest average return in the study was 15.85% for an eight-year SIP, compared with 15.46% for a 10-year SIP and 14.11% for a 15-year SIP.

Similarly, the maximum annualized return declined from 55.56% over three years to 18.18% over 15 years. This is because shorter investment periods can capture sharp market rallies, resulting in unusually high annualized returns. Longer periods tend to smooth out such extremes.

However, the median returns remained relatively stable, ranging between 13.27% and 14.17% across investment horizons.

Average return is the mean of returns across all observed periods, while median return is the middle value when all returns are arranged in ascending or descending order.

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What is ideal investment horizon for equity fund SIPs? The study suggests that an investment horizon of eight years or longer historically provided greater consistency, with all observed rolling periods generating positive returns.

However, the appropriate duration depends on an investor's financial goals, risk appetite, and the timing of needed funds.