Equity mutual funds: How falling rupee may impact your portfolio4 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 07:05 AM IST
- Equity mutual funds: Fall in rupee against the US dollar will impact short term return, believe experts
Mutual funds: After the continuous fall in Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US dollar (USD), equity mutual fund investors are concerned about their returns as the Indian rupee hit all time low last week and some analysts are predicting further weakness in the Indian currency. According to market experts, rupee fall is caused by FPIs and FIIs continuous withdrawal from the Indian equity markets and rising crude oil prices in the international markets. But, foreign investors have been counter balanced by continuous buy by the DIIs and retail investors. However, India has managed to keep the inflation under control that may help rupee to gain its ground once the US Fed stance on interest rate changes from 'hawkish' to 'dovish.' So, medium and long-term equity mutual fund investors need not to panic as the rupee fall would mainly impact short term returns of equity mutual funds.