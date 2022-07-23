Equity mutual funds: How falling rupee may impact your portfolio

On how the rupee fall is going to impact Indian equity markets, Sandeep Pandey, Director at Basav Capital Advisory said, "Rupee fall can be attributed to mainly two reasons — FPIs and FII fishing out money from the Indian markets and rise in crude oil prices after Russia-Ukraine war. To contain inflation US Fed changed its stance on interest rate hike from 'dovish' to 'hawkish.' This actuated FPIs and FIIs to look at lucrative bond yield available in the US markets as new haven. Apart from this, Russia-Ukraine war triggered sharp rise in crude oil prices and India meets near 80 per cent of its oil demand from crude oil imports. So, all of a sudden, dollar outflow flow went northward leading to fall in the Indian currency. However, FPIs and FIIs withdrawal have been counter balanced by DIIs and retail investor in a competent manner that reflects in DII's average SIP monthly contribution being around ₹13,000 crore in last one year."

