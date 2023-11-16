Equity mutual funds or stocks: What is right for you? MintGenie explains
Equity mutual funds are exceptional investment options for retail investors. While direct stock investors enjoy greater flexibility without certain investment constraints. The choice depends on individual preferences and risk tolerance.
One of the most celebrated cricket commentators Harsha Bhogle recently said…"This is young India at work. Give them a stage and move out. Our generation thinks: don't lose. This one inhabits a different world. They see victory, opportunity." While what he said was in the context of the Indian cricket team’s phenomenal test victory over team Australia, this change in mindset and attitude of young Indians seem to reflect in many spheres of life, and investing is no exception.