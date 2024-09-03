Equity returns: How much should you really expect?

A portfolio skewed tosmall, mid-cap funds and themes

While small and midcap funds have done very well for investors, valuations in these are at historic highs. SIPs feeding into these segments have kept the price rise steady. However, in the eventof a black swan, highly overvalued segments can see brutaland long-term corrections. During the bull runbetween 2003 and 2007, the Indian economy was booming. There was this perception that nothing could ever go wrong with our markets. There was a frenzy in smaller companies, many of which went on to become multi-baggers. The mutual fund industry had alsojust launched small-cap category funds, and investors were lapping them up.