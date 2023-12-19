Equity shares and taxation on spl transactions
Bonus shares received will be taxable at time of sale; no tax is levied at time of allotment
Earnings from equities are not limited to buying and selling stocks and any capital gains accrued from mutual funds. There are special transactions, too, such as Esop (Employee stock option) buybacks, bonus shares, rights shares, sweat equity shares, etc. It is therefore important that an investor understands how these different transactions are taxable. Importantly, investors should also be aware of how their income will be taxed in case of shares being split.