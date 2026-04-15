Equity shares, mutual funds transfer tax: When gifting is tax-free and when it’s not — explained

Investors are allowed to transfer equity shares or mutual funds to family members, but the tax treatment differs from that for transfers to non-family members. In general, asset transfers in India, such as sales or exchanges, are treated as capital gains and are taxable in the year of transfer.
Taxation on the transfer of equity shares or mutual fund holdings depends on whether the transfer is made to immediate relatives, such as spouse, parents or children, according to Sourabh Tyagi, an accounting analyst. In such cases, if the transfer is made without consideration, it is generally treated as a gift rather than a transfer, and no capital gains tax is applicable, he said.
This exemption falls under Section 47 of the Income Tax Act. An amendment to the Finance Bill 2024 (effective 1 April 2025) clarified that, for the exemption to apply, the transfer must be made strictly by gift, will, or irrevocable trust.
“However, if the transfer was made with any form of consideration involved, it will be treated as a normal transfer, and the capital gains will be taxable. For instance, if you sell the mutual funds to your brother, then it will be taxable,” Tyagi noted.
To avoid tax notices or disputes in family transfers of shares or mutual funds, it is important to maintain clear proof of intent, ownership, and the transaction trail, according to Tyagi. If you are transferring the assets without consideration (as a gift), then you must keep a record of the following:
When shares or mutual fund units are received as a gift, the holding period of the original owner is carried forward to the recipient for the purpose of determining whether the gain is short-term or long-term, Tyagi said.
So, when the recipient later sells the shares or units, the combined holding period is used to determine tax liability. This benefit applies only when the transfer is due to a gift, inheritance, or transfer without consideration.
For individuals with capital gains (stocks, mutual funds, property) in India, ITR-2 is the primary form used for filing returns. However, under the Income Tax Act, 2025, ITR-1 (Sahaj) can also be used to report capital gains, only if you are a resident individual with a total income under ₹50 lakh.
However, in ITR-1, the reported gain must be restricted to long-term capital gains (LTCG), not exceeding ₹1.25 lakh from listed shares or equity mutual funds. The provision does not apply to short-term capital gains (STCG).
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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