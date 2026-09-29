Equity vs gold vs silver: Which asset class delivered the most returns in H1 FY27? Here's what data shows

Small-cap equities emerged as the best-performing major asset class in H1 FY27, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 gaining 23% between April and September 2026. The Nifty Midcap 150 rose 13%, while the Nifty 50 delivered a modest 2% return. This put small caps 21 percentage points ahead of large caps and 10 percentage points above mid caps.
Precious metals, meanwhile, moved in the opposite direction. Gold declined 10% during the six-month period, while silver fell 15%. The reversal was stark compared with H1 FY26, when gold gained 23% and silver surged 36%. Gold's performance therefore swung 33 percentage points year-on-year, while silver's shifted by 51 percentage points, from a 36% gain to a 15% decline.
Asset class
Benchmark
H1 FY27 return
|Small-cap equity
|Nifty Smallcap 250
|23%
|Mid-cap equity
|Nifty Midcap 150
|13%
|Large-cap equity
|Nifty 50
|2%
|Gold
|Gold
|-10%
|Silver
|Silver
|-15%
The performance gap within equities was significant. Small caps delivered a 21-percentage-point higher return than the Nifty 50 during the six-month period, while mid-caps were also ahead of large caps by 11 percentage points.
Mutual fund flows also show continued investor interest in the equity categories that outperformed in H1 FY27. Small-cap funds attracted ₹7,973 crore in August, while mid-cap funds received ₹6,989 crore, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Together, the two categories accounted for nearly half of the ₹29,328 crore net inflow into equity mutual funds during the month.
Flows into gold ETFs were more uneven. Gold ETFs saw a net inflow of ₹3,443 crore in June after recording a net outflow of ₹725 crore in May, according to AMFI data. The contrasting flow trends suggest that while investor interest in precious metals remained significant, equity-oriented categories, particularly small- and mid-cap funds, continued to attract substantial domestic mutual-fund flows during the period.
Precious metals had a very different run in the previous financial year's first half. Gold's 23% gain and silver's 36% rise in H1 FY26 put both ahead of equities at the time. Their H1 FY27 performance therefore represents a complete reversal in the asset-class pecking order.
One factor affecting precious metals during H1 FY27 was the sharp rise in crude prices. Brent crude averaged about $92 a barrel during the first half, compared with $67 in H1 FY26. The increase affected inflation and interest-rate expectations.
For H1 FY27, therefore, the return table was led by small-cap equities at 23%, followed by mid-caps at 13% and large caps at 2%. Gold and silver ended the period with negative returns of 10% and 15%, respectively.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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