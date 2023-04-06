Why asset allocation should be key to your financial planning?7 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:32 AM IST
- Gold was best performer in FY23 but equity is the best asset class in the long term, show data compiled by Mint
- Asset allocation has been a time-tested method to contain losses in any market scenario
Here’s something that people who invest for the long term would love to hear: Equity outperforms other asset classes in the long term and has the ability to beat inflation. But it is also a highly volatile asset class in the short term. As per data compiled by Mint that covered various asset classes over a period of 10 years (see table), equity (including large-, mid-, and small-cap) was the worst-performing asset class for the fiscal year (FY) ended 31 March. This comes in the wake of equity being a ‘best’ asset class in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 delivering handsome returns.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×