Why asset allocation should be key to your financial planning?

This rupee depreciation came to its rescue even in FY23 as well. Over the last 12 months, the S&P500 Index has declined nearly 10%, but the rupee depreciation of nearly 8% has helped the rupee-denominated index to be nearly flat. Talking about the poor performance of US equity, Sahil Kapoor, markets strategist and head- Products, DSP Mutual Fund, said “an uncertainty around growth and 475 basis points (bps) of rate hike by Fed has dragged US equity returns. Over the past years, the valuation of the index on a PE (price to earnings) basis has declined by 400bps."