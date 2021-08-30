NEW DELHI : I am 37 years old. I have a two-year-old daughter, and would like to invest towards meeting her education needs, for her wedding and for my retirement. My current investments are in the following instruments: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana in post office; PPF; health insurance; term plan; Reliance guaranteed money back plan; ICICI Wealth Builder II; ICICI guaranteed return; and mutual funds (Mirae Emerging bluechip and DSP tax saver). Besides the said investments, I can afford to invest ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 more per month. Is my current investment plan adequate to meet my goals? If not, what are the changes required?

—Name withheld on request

There are a few things that you are doing right from an overall investment perspective when it comes to working on the financial goals. You have a term plan and health insurance to ensure that any unfortunate event or illness does not derail your financial goals, this ensures financial loss protection. Your investment in PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi scheme also work as debt allocation in the overall investment portfolio. You have bought a few insurance policies that are a mix of unit-linked insurance and traditional policies; here I would like to highlight that returns from traditional insurance policies may not help you grow your money as much as equity-oriented mutual funds. All your financial goals are long-term in nature and can look at equity-oriented investments instead of these traditional insurance policies for your financial goals. You may consider relooking at your future commitment towards these traditional policies if required, for which you can consult with your adviser.

Usually, parents target a corpus for their child’s education when their child is 18. This can help them to use the accumulated money even if they need it when the child is 16 or 21 years old for their education. If we consider the same for your daughter's education, you will be able to accumulate close to ₹90 lakh with your monthly investment of ₹20,000 assuming a 10% return per annum. As you are already investing in other instruments, even those investments will be useful for her education and your retirement.

Just to give you a perspective, if you invest ₹20,000 per month up to your retirement assuming it to be at the age of 60, you will be able to build a corpus of approx ₹2 crore from this monthly investment. The retirement corpus of ₹2 crore will help you to withdraw ₹75,000 per month from the age of 60 up to 85 years along with the inflation of 6% per annum. And ₹75,000 after 23 years is equal to ₹20,000 of today considering 6% inflation. This amount may not be sufficient to take care of your monthly expenses at retirement and hence you may need to increase your investment and utilize your existing investment across all avenues in a better manner.

Your plan to invest an additional ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 is good and you can invest in equity diversified funds where you can consider investing in Nifty Index Fund, Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund, UTI Flexicap Fund and Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund along with your existing mutual funds. You can also try to increase your annual investment by 5-10% every year and that can help you to build more corpus for each of your financial goals.

Harshad Chetanwala is founder, Mywealthgrowth.com.

