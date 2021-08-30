Equity-oriented investments are better suited for long-term goals

There are a few things that you are doing right from an overall investment perspective when it comes to working on the financial goals. You have a term plan and health insurance to ensure that any unfortunate event or illness does not derail your financial goals, this ensures financial loss protection. Your investment in PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi scheme also work as debt allocation in the overall investment portfolio. You have bought a few insurance policies that are a mix of unit-linked insurance and traditional policies; here I would like to highlight that returns from traditional insurance policies may not help you grow your money as much as equity-oriented mutual funds. All your financial goals are long-term in nature and can look at equity-oriented investments instead of these traditional insurance policies for your financial goals. You may consider relooking at your future commitment towards these traditional policies if required, for which you can consult with your adviser.

