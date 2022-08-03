Interest rates on savings bank accounts have been adjusted by ESAF Small Finance Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates are in effect as of August 1, 2022. After the adjustment, the bank is now paying a maximum interest rate of 6.50 per cent on savings accounts. Interest on Savings Bank accounts is currently calculated based on end-of-day balances and is payable on a monthly basis.

ESAF Small Finance Bank Savings Account Rates

The bank is now giving customers who have savings account balances up to and including Rs. 5 lakh an interest rate of 4 per cent. ESAF Small Finance Bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.50 per cent on savings bank deposits of over Rs. 5 lakh and up to and including Rs. 15 lakhs (i.e. for incremental amount above Rs. 5 lakh). The bank will now give a maximum interest rate of 6.50 per cent on savings account balances above Rs. 15 lakhs (i.e. for incremental amount above Rs. 15 lakhs). As per the bank, these interest rates are for Savings Bank accounts (Resident, NRO & NRE).

View Full Image ESAF Small Finance Bank Savings Account Rates (esafbank.com)

ESAF Small Finance Bank has mentioned on its website that “Interest on Savings Bank accounts will be calculated on end of the day balance and credited to the accounts on a monthly basis. Rates of interest are subject to revision periodically."

A savings account at ESAF Small Finance Bank can be opened both online and offline. If you are submitting the required documents of identity and residence, the Bank does not require an introduction from an existing account holder. According to the bank's website, one can access his or her savings account through bank branches, ESAF Bank ATMs, phone banking, and mobile banking. The bank's interest rates for fixed deposits below ₹2 Cr were last modified on May 13, 2022. ESAF Small Finance Bank is now offering interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00 per cent to 5.25 per cent for the general public and 4.50 per cent to 5.75 per cent for elderly persons. On deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years ESAF Small Finance Bank offers an inflation-beating interest rate of 7.25% for the general public and 7.75% for senior citizens, This interest rate is the highest that the bank gives for a deposit of this tenure.