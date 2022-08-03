ESAF Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on savings account: Check details2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 02:25 PM IST
Interest rates on savings bank accounts have been adjusted by ESAF Small Finance Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates are in effect as of August 1, 2022. After the adjustment, the bank is now paying a maximum interest rate of 6.50 per cent on savings accounts. Interest on Savings Bank accounts is currently calculated based on end-of-day balances and is payable on a monthly basis.