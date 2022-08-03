ESAF Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on savings account: Check details

A savings account at ESAF Small Finance Bank can be opened both online and offline. If you are submitting the required documents of identity and residence, the Bank does not require an introduction from an existing account holder. According to the bank's website, one can access his or her savings account through bank branches, ESAF Bank ATMs, phone banking, and mobile banking. The bank's interest rates for fixed deposits below ₹2 Cr were last modified on May 13, 2022. ESAF Small Finance Bank is now offering interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00 per cent to 5.25 per cent for the general public and 4.50 per cent to 5.75 per cent for elderly persons. On deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years ESAF Small Finance Bank offers an inflation-beating interest rate of 7.25% for the general public and 7.75% for senior citizens, This interest rate is the highest that the bank gives for a deposit of this tenure.