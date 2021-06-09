ESG investing is fast gaining traction in India

ESG investing is not without its challenges. While evaluating the investment universe, managers have to deal with factors such as lack of standardized reporting and limitations of ESG data providers. Investors have to be wary of ‘greenwashing’, which is the practice of making the fund appear ESG compliant by misleading claims. However, with greater awareness, larger institutional participation and accreditation by professional associations, we should see standardization. A young demographic that is more aware of sustainability practices will help to accelerate the trend towards ESG investing. In fact, a holistic assessment of the business is required to understand the materiality of ESG factors. A deep emphasis should also be laid on how quickly companies can transform their operations in relation to ESG risks.