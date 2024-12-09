ESG investing remains fraught with challenges

With global warming, dwindling biodiversity and rising pollution threatening posterity and widening economic disparities, campaigns such as Race to Zero and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals matter more than ever. Investors these days are conscious about where their money goes, and environment, social and governance (ESG) has evolved as a framework to back businesses that take the conscientious route to profits. ESG funds have found favour among investors globally because they help meet responsible-investing goals while entrusting the arduous stock-selection process to fund managers.