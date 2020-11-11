ESG investments are fast gaining traction in India

First, verify that the fund offered is following ESG principles rather than using it as a marketing ploy, by checking its portfolio thoroughly. Secondly, check the methodology. What may be ESG to the fund house may not be ESG for you. For example, the methodology may not have equality for LGBTQI persons as a criterion in some jurisdictions, but it may be something that you as an investor care about. Fund houses usually make the selection criterion available on their websites.