‘ESG risks, opportunities must be focal point of investments’

ESG as a concept is gaining momentum in India. While there is no clear definition of what constitutes an ESG investment, the underlying premise is that ESG as a strategy should consider previously overlooked environmental, social and corporate governance issues and risks emanating from the company’s operations as well as take advantage of the opportunities it may present. This strategy can be applied in many ways. For example, investors may choose to exclude certain negative sectors or only invest in best-in-class companies within the sector. Whatever the approach may be, ESG risks and opportunities should be one of the focal points for decision-making to qualify as an ESG investment.