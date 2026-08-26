e-Shram portal turns 5; 31.89 crore workers join platform: Check eligibility, benefits and how to register for free

The e-Shram portal completes five years today, with over 31.89 crore registrations. Here’s what workers should know about e-Shram eligibility, benefits, registration process and fees, and whether the card offers any direct financial assistance.

Sheetal Goel
Updated26 Aug 2026, 07:11 PM IST
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e-Shram portal completes 5 years today: Check eligibility, benefits, fees and registration process. (AI-generated image)
e-Shram portal completes 5 years today: Check eligibility, benefits, fees and registration process. (AI-generated image)

The e-Shram portal completed five years on Wednesday, with more than 31.89 crore unorganised workers registered on the platform, according to a PIB release.

Launched on 26 August 2021, the portal was initially created as a national database of unorganised workers but has since evolved into a single digital platform connecting workers with social security, insurance, pension, employment and skilling schemes.

For workers in the unorganised sector, understanding who can register, what benefits are available, and whether registration itself provides any financial assistance is important.

What is the e-Shram portal?

e-Shram is a government digital platform for registering workers in the unorganised sector. It creates an Aadhaar-authenticated record and provides a 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) to each registered worker.

It covers workers such as:

  • Agricultural and construction workers
  • Domestic workers
  • Street vendors
  • Migrant workers
  • Self-employed and wage workers
  • Gig and platform workers
  • Other workers in the unorganised sector

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How can e-Shram help an unorganised worker?

An e-Shram card is not itself an insurance policy, pension account, or direct cash benefit. Instead, it acts as a digital identity and a gateway through which eligible workers can access or enrol in various government schemes.

The portal has evolved beyond simply maintaining a database. Launched on 21 October 2024, the “e-Shram One-Stop Solution” covers 15 welfare and employment-related services.

As per the PIB release, some of the key schemes and services linked through e-Shram include:

  • Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY): Provides 2 lakh for accidental death or permanent disability and 1 lakh for partial disability, subject to the scheme's conditions.
  • Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY): Provides 2 lakh life insurance cover in case of death due to any cause, subject to eligibility and scheme conditions.
  • Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM): Eligible workers can receive a minimum assured pension of 3,000 a month after attaining 60 years.
  • One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC): Helps eligible beneficiaries access foodgrain entitlements across locations.
  • National Career Service (NCS): Connects workers with employment opportunities.
  • Skill India Digital Hub: Provides access to skilling and apprenticeship opportunities.
  • myScheme: Helps workers identify government schemes they may be eligible for.

Who can register on e-Shram?

A worker generally needs to meet the following conditions:

  • Be 16 years or older
  • Be engaged in the unorganised sector
  • Not be an income-tax payer
  • Not be a member of EPFO or ESIC
  • Not be a government employee

It can also cover workers in the organised sector who are not members of EPFO or ESIC and are not government employees.

How can you register on e-Shram?

Workers can register through the e-Shram portal, a nearby Common Service Centre (CSC), or a State Seva Kendra. Government field officers can also facilitate registration at the district and sub-district levels.

The basic requirements include:

  • Aadhaar number for e-KYC
  • Mobile number, preferably linked to Aadhaar
  • There is no registration fee.

Also Read | Job postings rebound in July, ending three-month slide; IT hiring slows

What has changed in e-Shram over five years?

The platform has gradually expanded from a worker database into a broader service-delivery platform.

The “e-Shram One-Stop Solution” brought welfare, employment, skilling and pension services together. Multilingual functionality in 22 languages was added in 2025 through the Bhashini platform.

“As of 18 August 2026, the portal had recorded 31.89 crore registrations,” according to the release.

Women account for 54.28% of registered workers, compared with 45.72% for men. Agriculture, domestic and household work, construction, and apparel are among the occupational categories with the highest registrations.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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