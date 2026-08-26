e-Shram portal turns 5; 31.89 crore workers join platform: Check eligibility, benefits and how to register for free

The e-Shram portal completed five years on Wednesday, with more than 31.89 crore unorganised workers registered on the platform, according to a PIB release.

Launched on 26 August 2021, the portal was initially created as a national database of unorganised workers but has since evolved into a single digital platform connecting workers with social security, insurance, pension, employment and skilling schemes.

For workers in the unorganised sector, understanding who can register, what benefits are available, and whether registration itself provides any financial assistance is important.

What is the e-Shram portal? e-Shram is a government digital platform for registering workers in the unorganised sector. It creates an Aadhaar-authenticated record and provides a 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) to each registered worker.

It covers workers such as:

Agricultural and construction workers

Domestic workers

Street vendors

Migrant workers

Self-employed and wage workers

Gig and platform workers

Other workers in the unorganised sector

How can e-Shram help an unorganised worker? An e-Shram card is not itself an insurance policy, pension account, or direct cash benefit. Instead, it acts as a digital identity and a gateway through which eligible workers can access or enrol in various government schemes.

The portal has evolved beyond simply maintaining a database. Launched on 21 October 2024, the “e-Shram One-Stop Solution” covers 15 welfare and employment-related services.

As per the PIB release, some of the key schemes and services linked through e-Shram include:

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY): Provides ₹ 2 lakh for accidental death or permanent disability and ₹ 1 lakh for partial disability, subject to the scheme's conditions.

2 lakh for accidental death or permanent disability and 1 lakh for partial disability, subject to the scheme's conditions. Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY): Provides ₹ 2 lakh life insurance cover in case of death due to any cause, subject to eligibility and scheme conditions.

2 lakh life insurance cover in case of death due to any cause, subject to eligibility and scheme conditions. Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM): Eligible workers can receive a minimum assured pension of ₹ 3,000 a month after attaining 60 years.

3,000 a month after attaining 60 years. One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC): Helps eligible beneficiaries access foodgrain entitlements across locations.

National Career Service (NCS): Connects workers with employment opportunities.

Skill India Digital Hub: Provides access to skilling and apprenticeship opportunities.

myScheme: Helps workers identify government schemes they may be eligible for. Who can register on e-Shram? A worker generally needs to meet the following conditions:

Be 16 years or older

Be engaged in the unorganised sector

Not be an income-tax payer

Not be a member of EPFO or ESIC

Not be a government employee It can also cover workers in the organised sector who are not members of EPFO or ESIC and are not government employees.

How can you register on e-Shram? Workers can register through the e-Shram portal, a nearby Common Service Centre (CSC), or a State Seva Kendra. Government field officers can also facilitate registration at the district and sub-district levels.

The basic requirements include:

Aadhaar number for e-KYC

Mobile number, preferably linked to Aadhaar

There is no registration fee.

What has changed in e-Shram over five years? The platform has gradually expanded from a worker database into a broader service-delivery platform.

The “e-Shram One-Stop Solution” brought welfare, employment, skilling and pension services together. Multilingual functionality in 22 languages was added in 2025 through the Bhashini platform.

“As of 18 August 2026, the portal had recorded 31.89 crore registrations,” according to the release.

Women account for 54.28% of registered workers, compared with 45.72% for men. Agriculture, domestic and household work, construction, and apparel are among the occupational categories with the highest registrations.