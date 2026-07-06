ESIC extends Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana till June 2027: Who can claim unemployment benefits?

If you are an employee covered under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme, there is some good news. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY), allowing eligible insured workers who lose their jobs to continue receiving unemployment assistance until 30 June 2027.
The scheme, which was due to end on 30 June 2026, has been extended for another year. It offers temporary financial support to eligible employees during periods of unemployment while they look for a new job.
When was this decision taken?
The extension was approved during the 198th ESIC meeting, chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
The renewed scheme will remain in force from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2027.
What is ABVKY?
The Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana is an unemployment relief scheme for workers covered under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Act.
It provides temporary financial assistance to insured employees who lose their jobs, helping them meet expenses while searching for fresh employment. Eligible workers can claim benefits if they satisfy the conditions laid down under the scheme.
Note: The unemployment allowance under ABVKY is an ESIC benefit and is separate from EPFO benefits.
Other decisions by ESIC
Along with extending ABVKY, ESIC approved:
The one-year extension ensures that eligible ESIC-insured workers who lose their jobs can continue receiving financial assistance until 30 June 2027, offering support during periods of unemployment and financial uncertainty.