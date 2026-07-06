ESIC extends Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana till June 2027: Who can claim unemployment benefits?

Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) under ESIC has been extended until 30 June 2027, allowing eligible ESI-insured employees to continue receiving temporary unemployment allowance during job loss and financial hardship.

Shivam Shukla
Published6 Jul 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Benefits under the ESIC scheme include medical insurance coverage in case of harm to an employee's body during the course of employment. (Image: Pixabay)
Benefits under the ESIC scheme include medical insurance coverage in case of harm to an employee's body during the course of employment. (Image: Pixabay)

If you are an employee covered under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme, there is some good news. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY), allowing eligible insured workers who lose their jobs to continue receiving unemployment assistance until 30 June 2027.

The scheme, which was due to end on 30 June 2026, has been extended for another year. It offers temporary financial support to eligible employees during periods of unemployment while they look for a new job.

When was this decision taken?

The extension was approved during the 198th ESIC meeting, chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The renewed scheme will remain in force from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2027.

Also Read | New parents’ guide: 6 smart financial steps to secure your child’s future

What is ABVKY?

The Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana is an unemployment relief scheme for workers covered under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Act.

It provides temporary financial assistance to insured employees who lose their jobs, helping them meet expenses while searching for fresh employment. Eligible workers can claim benefits if they satisfy the conditions laid down under the scheme.

ESIC vs EPFO: Key differences you should know

Feature

ESIC

EPFO

Primary purposeHealthcare and social securityRetirement savings and pension
CoverageEmployees under the ESI ActEligible organised sector employees
Key benefitsMedical care, sickness, maternity, disability and unemployment allowanceProvident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI)
Unemployment benefitAvailable under ABVKYNot available

Note: The unemployment allowance under ABVKY is an ESIC benefit and is separate from EPFO benefits.

Key highlights

Particulars

Details

SchemeAtal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY)
Extended tillJune 30, 2027
BeneficiariesEligible employees covered under the ESI scheme
BenefitTemporary unemployment allowance
Approved by198th ESIC meeting

Other decisions by ESIC

Along with extending ABVKY, ESIC approved:

  • Direct management of upcoming ESIC hospitals.
  • Integration of AYUSH services through an MoU with the Ministry of Ayush.
  • Five new sub-regional offices to bolster services and bring transparency.
  • A medical college in Haridwar and a dental college in New Delhi.
  • Employees' State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026 under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Also Read | EPFO discontinues UAN activation on portal: Key points

The one-year extension ensures that eligible ESIC-insured workers who lose their jobs can continue receiving financial assistance until 30 June 2027, offering support during periods of unemployment and financial uncertainty.

ESIC SchemePersonal Finance
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