ESIC extends Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana till June 2027: Who can claim unemployment benefits?

If you are an employee covered under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme, there is some good news. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY), allowing eligible insured workers who lose their jobs to continue receiving unemployment assistance until 30 June 2027.

The scheme, which was due to end on 30 June 2026, has been extended for another year. It offers temporary financial support to eligible employees during periods of unemployment while they look for a new job.

When was this decision taken? The extension was approved during the 198th ESIC meeting, chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The renewed scheme will remain in force from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2027.

What is ABVKY? The Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana is an unemployment relief scheme for workers covered under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Act.

It provides temporary financial assistance to insured employees who lose their jobs, helping them meet expenses while searching for fresh employment. Eligible workers can claim benefits if they satisfy the conditions laid down under the scheme.

ESIC vs EPFO: Key differences you should know

Feature ESIC EPFO Primary purpose Healthcare and social security Retirement savings and pension Coverage Employees under the ESI Act Eligible organised sector employees Key benefits Medical care, sickness, maternity, disability and unemployment allowance Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) Unemployment benefit Available under ABVKY Not available

Note: The unemployment allowance under ABVKY is an ESIC benefit and is separate from EPFO benefits.

Key highlights

Particulars Details Scheme Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) Extended till June 30, 2027 Beneficiaries Eligible employees covered under the ESI scheme Benefit Temporary unemployment allowance Approved by 198th ESIC meeting

Other decisions by ESIC Along with extending ABVKY, ESIC approved:

Direct management of upcoming ESIC hospitals.

Integration of AYUSH services through an MoU with the Ministry of Ayush.

Five new sub-regional offices to bolster services and bring transparency.

A medical college in Haridwar and a dental college in New Delhi.

Employees' State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026 under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

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