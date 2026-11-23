Employees covered under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme may find it easier to access certain social security benefits under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation’s (ESIC) new regulations for 2026. The revised framework provides for a deemed-claim mechanism under which eligible beneficiaries can receive sickness and maternity benefits without having to file separate claims, subject to prescribed conditions.
The changes are particularly relevant for salaried employees earning up to ₹21,000 a month, who fall within the existing wage ceiling for ESIC coverage. Employees with disabilities have a higher wage ceiling of ₹25,000 a month.
Under the new rules, eligible insured employees can receive sickness and maternity benefits through direct benefit transfer (DBT) without submitting a separate claim application. However, the facility is conditional and will not apply automatically to every ESIC beneficiary.
Employees must meet three requirements to qualify:
Once these conditions are fulfilled, ESIC can directly transfer the eligible sickness or maternity benefit to the beneficiary's bank account.
The changes are intended to reduce paperwork and make it easier for insured employees to access benefits without repeatedly approaching the corporation to initiate claims.
The new regulations also simplify the process for employees who suffer injuries while working.
Under Regulation 29B, an employer's report of an employment-related accident will be treated as the claim for temporary disablement benefit, permanent disablement benefit and dependants' benefit, where applicable.
This is significant for families of employees who die due to employment-related injuries. They will not have to submit a separate claim for dependants' benefits if the employer has reported the accident to ESIC.
The provision also reduces the procedural burden on employees who suffer temporary or permanent disabilities. ESIC can initiate the benefit process based on the employer's accident report instead of waiting for a separate application.
However, workers will retain the option of filing claims themselves, either electronically or through other permitted channels.
The new regulations also prescribe timelines for processing and paying different benefits after the insured person submits the required certificates and supporting documents.
Type of benefit
Payment timeline
|Sickness benefit
|7 days
|Funeral expenses
|15 days
|First maternity benefit payment
|14 days
|First temporary disablement benefit payment
|1 month
|First permanent disablement benefit payment
|1 month
|First dependants' benefit payment
|3 months
These timelines are intended to provide greater certainty to beneficiaries who depend on ESIC payments during illness, maternity or an employment-related accident.
The government has retained the monthly wage ceiling for ESIC coverage at ₹21,000. Employees earning up to this amount can be covered under the scheme, subject to the applicable establishment and eligibility conditions.
For employees with disabilities, the wage ceiling is ₹25,000 a month.
The existing contribution rates have also remained unchanged:
Employees earning wages of up to ₹176 a day are exempt from making their contribution, although their employers must continue contributing.
ESIC is a statutory social security organisation that provides medical care and cash benefits to insured employees and their families. Its benefits include medical treatment, sickness benefit, maternity benefit, disablement benefit and dependants' benefit.
The new regulations also retain the existing contribution and benefit periods. Contributions made between April and September correspond to the January-June benefit period of the following year, while contributions made between October and March correspond to the July-December benefit period.
The Employees' State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026, replace the earlier regulations introduced in 1950. The new framework gives effect to the provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020.
The final regulations were notified on 20 November 2026 and published in the Gazette on 21 November 2026. They came into effect on 21 November.
However, employees should note an important distinction. The deemed-claim facility for sickness and maternity benefits and the simplified employment-injury claim mechanism will become operational from a date separately specified by the ESIC Director General. Therefore, these facilities should not be assumed to be available for immediate use by every beneficiary.
The regulations also place greater emphasis on electronic administration, including online employee registration, electronic insured-person cards, updating family details and filing monthly contribution returns.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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