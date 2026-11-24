Employees covered under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme may no longer need to submit separate applications to claim sickness and maternity benefits. Under the new regulations notified by the government, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) can process eligible payments directly, provided certain conditions are fulfilled.

Advertisement

The Employees' State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026 came into force on November 21, replacing the existing regulations introduced in 1950. The revised framework aims to simplify benefit claims, reduce paperwork, promote digital administration and establish timelines for processing payments.

Separately, the government has notified the monthly wage ceiling for ESI coverage at ₹21,000. The limit has been set at ₹25,000 for employees with disabilities.

Sickness and maternity benefits without separate applications One of the key changes under the new ESIC regulations is the provision for direct payment of sickness and maternity benefits without requiring eligible insured employees to file separate claim applications.

However, beneficiaries must fulfil three conditions to receive payments through this facility:

A medical certificate must be generated through the ESIC information system.

The employer must submit the relevant return in Form 8B through the employer portal.

The employee must have an Aadhaar-enabled bank account linked to their ESIC insurance number. The provision is expected to simplify the claim process and reduce the administrative burden on insured employees.

Advertisement

Employer's injury report can serve as benefit claim The revised regulations also simplify the procedure for employees suffering injuries during employment.

Under Regulation 29B, an employer's report of an employment-related injury can be treated as a claim for specified benefits. This removes the requirement for injured employees or their eligible family members to submit separate applications.

The provision covers three categories of benefits:

Temporary disablement benefit: Financial assistance during temporary incapacity resulting from an employment-related injury.

Permanent disablement benefit: Compensation for permanent loss of earning capacity.

Dependants' benefit: Financial support for eligible dependants in the event of an employee's death due to an employment-related injury. The change is expected to provide relief to injured workers and their families by reducing paperwork and simplifying access to financial assistance.

Advertisement

ESIC benefit payment deadlines under new rules The 2026 regulations prescribe timelines for processing different benefits after the required certificates and supporting documents have been submitted.

The specified payment timelines are:

Sickness benefit - Within 7 days

Funeral expenses - Within 15 days

First maternity benefit payment - Within 14 days

First temporary disablement benefit - Within 1 month

First permanent disablement benefit - Within 1 month

First dependants' benefit payment - Within 3 months

These timelines are intended to bring greater clarity and predictability to the benefit disbursement process.

ESI contribution rates and benefit periods remain unchanged The new regulations do not change the existing ESI contribution rates or contribution and benefit periods.

Employees continue to contribute 0.75% of their wages, while employers contribute 3.25%. Employees earning up to ₹176 per day are exempt from making their contribution, although the employer's contribution remains payable.

Advertisement

The contribution period from April 1 to September 30 corresponds to the benefit period from January 1 to June 30 of the following year. Contributions made between October 1 and March 31 correspond to benefits available from July 1 to December 31.

ESIC moves towards digital administration The revised regulations also promote online processing of employee registration, declarations, insured-person cards, family details, monthly contribution returns and employee registers.

For insured employees, the changes could mean fewer physical forms and visits to ESIC offices. However, workers should ensure that their Aadhaar details, bank accounts and ESIC insurance numbers are correctly linked to avoid payment delays.

Overall, the new regulations seek to make the ESI benefits system more efficient, reduce administrative hurdles and improve access to social security benefits for insured employees and their families.

Advertisement