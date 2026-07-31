ESOP tax rules for ITR filing: Know when salary tax and capital gains apply to avoid costly reporting mistakes

ESOP taxation can arise at two stages—when shares are exercised and when they are sold. Here's how salary income, capital gains, fair market value and record-keeping affect ITR filing for AY 2026-27, and how to avoid these common tax reporting mistakes.

Shivam Shukla
Updated31 Jul 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Employees should understand ESOP tax rules before filing ITR to avoid reporting errors and notices.
Employees should understand ESOP tax rules before filing ITR to avoid reporting errors and notices.

Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) have become a common feature of compensation packages, particularly for corporate technology companies, start-ups and new-age businesses.

These options allow employees to purchase company stock at a predetermined price and benefit from potential growth in the company’s valuation. However, ESOP taxation can be complex, as tax liability may arise at different levels.

For all eligible taxpayers filing their Income Tax Return (ITR) today for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27, it is important to understand how ESOP income is reported to ensure accuracy, timeliness and compliance in income tax reporting.

When do ESOPs become taxable?

ESOPs are generally not taxed when they are granted or vested. The tax aspect occurs when the employee exercises the options and receives the shares.

At the time of exercise, the difference between the fair market value (FMV) of the shares and the exercise price paid by the employee is treated as a taxable prerequisite under salary income. This amount is included in taxable income and is typically reflected in Form 16, with the employer deducting applicable tax.

Also Read | ITR filing done? These 7 income tax notices could land in your inbox

Later on, if the employer decides to sell the shares, any increase in value after the exercise date will be treated as capital gains. The FMV used for taxation purposes at the time of exercise becomes the cost of acquisition while calculating gains or losses on sale. Hence, ESOPs might involve taxation at two stages, first as a salary benefit and later on as a capital gain.

Important points for unlisted ESOP shares and record keeping

Employees holding ESOPs in unlisted companies, i.e., businesses that are not part of primary or secondary markets, need to pay special attention to valuation, as these shares lack a readily available market price. The fair market value must be determined in accordance with prescribed valuation rules and proper valuation documents should be maintained.

To determine whether the gains generated are long-term or short-term, the holding period of the shares plays an important role. Employees should also ensure whether they qualify for the tax deferral benefits available to eligible startup individuals under the applicable legal provisions.

Focus should be on:

  1. Maintaining detailed records
  2. ESOP grant details
  3. Exercise documents
  4. Valuation reports
  5. Share sale statements

All these documents can help employees accurately report income and, if needed, support their tax calculations.

Also Read | Received a Section 139(9) notice? Here's how to fix your ITR before it's late

As ESOPs continue to become an important component of employee compensation, having an understanding of the tax process at every stage is indispensable, starting from exercise to sale.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax or financial advice. Tax treatment may vary based on individual circumstances and applicable laws. Readers should consult a tax professional for specific guidance.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

ESOPsIncome Tax ReturnIncome Tax ReturnsPersonal FinaESOP
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