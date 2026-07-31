ESOP tax rules for ITR filing: Know when salary tax and capital gains apply to avoid costly reporting mistakes

Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) have become a common feature of compensation packages, particularly for corporate technology companies, start-ups and new-age businesses.

These options allow employees to purchase company stock at a predetermined price and benefit from potential growth in the company’s valuation. However, ESOP taxation can be complex, as tax liability may arise at different levels.

For all eligible taxpayers filing their Income Tax Return (ITR) today for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27, it is important to understand how ESOP income is reported to ensure accuracy, timeliness and compliance in income tax reporting.

When do ESOPs become taxable? ESOPs are generally not taxed when they are granted or vested. The tax aspect occurs when the employee exercises the options and receives the shares.

At the time of exercise, the difference between the fair market value (FMV) of the shares and the exercise price paid by the employee is treated as a taxable prerequisite under salary income. This amount is included in taxable income and is typically reflected in Form 16, with the employer deducting applicable tax.

Also Read | ITR filing done? These 7 income tax notices could land in your inbox

Later on, if the employer decides to sell the shares, any increase in value after the exercise date will be treated as capital gains. The FMV used for taxation purposes at the time of exercise becomes the cost of acquisition while calculating gains or losses on sale. Hence, ESOPs might involve taxation at two stages, first as a salary benefit and later on as a capital gain.

Important points for unlisted ESOP shares and record keeping Employees holding ESOPs in unlisted companies, i.e., businesses that are not part of primary or secondary markets, need to pay special attention to valuation, as these shares lack a readily available market price. The fair market value must be determined in accordance with prescribed valuation rules and proper valuation documents should be maintained.

To determine whether the gains generated are long-term or short-term, the holding period of the shares plays an important role. Employees should also ensure whether they qualify for the tax deferral benefits available to eligible startup individuals under the applicable legal provisions.

Focus should be on: Maintaining detailed records ESOP grant details Exercise documents Valuation reports Share sale statements All these documents can help employees accurately report income and, if needed, support their tax calculations.

As ESOPs continue to become an important component of employee compensation, having an understanding of the tax process at every stage is indispensable, starting from exercise to sale.