Esops are great, but they come with taxes too

The value of the perquisite will be fair market value (FMV) of shares on the day you exercise your option minus amount paid for Esop to the company. Say, you exercised 100 Esops in the company which are valued ₹1 lakh in the market ( ₹1000 per share), which were offered to you at ₹50,000 ( ₹500 per share). The difference of ₹50,000 will be considered as perquisite for taxation purpose.