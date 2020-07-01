Esops don’t guarantee a bonanza

Employees can feel disgruntled if the exit price for the stocks offered is low or the acquiring company might acquire a part of the vested Esops for the continuing employee and choose not to buy back the vested options of past employees. If the acquirer doesn’t buy back stocks of former employees, there’s nothing much you can do. The stocks would be of no value. If the acquirer is only acquiring Esops partially, the continuing employees will need to wait for some more time until the firm goes for a buyback.