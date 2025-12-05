Esops-The great reluctance to cash out
Esops help in retention and wealth creation, but a behavioural reluctance prevents many employees from selling company stock, even when it creates dangerous concentration risk in their portfolio.
Employee Stock Option Plans (Esops) are a potent tool to ensure that the key employees stay and grow with the company. With startups, the Esop value is notional, meaning it is unlocked only when the company goes public or a buyer is willing to purchase the unlisted shares. If the shares are listed stocks, the wealth potential is real.