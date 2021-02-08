Essential covers to protect against natural calamities

Every year, natural disasters cause loss to life and property all over the country. On 7 February, a glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing damage to life and property.

About four other districts were put on high alerts on Sunday as the glacial burst led to an avalanche and massive flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers.

When a natural disaster like this strikes, comprehensive home and motor insurance policies can come in handy to tackle losses. Unless there is something specifically excluded in a policy, a policyholder's loss is covered to the extent of the sum insured.

HOME INSURANCE

There are two types of property insurance - a basic fire insurance and a comprehensive policy. The latter is also known as householder's policy.

The fire policy covers a structure against fire, lightning and flooding. Some policies may not cover earthquakes. However, they may offer it as an add-on.

Insurers don't offer a cover for earthquakes as part of the policy as the premiums differ from one geography to another, depending on which area is more prone to it.

A comprehensive plan covers a structure against natural disaster and also items inside it. For example, it covers loss due to burglary and theft, breakdown of electrical equipment, and so on. It may also offer other options like personal accident cover as add-ons.

Property insurance also has two different ways to compensate the buyer. It can settle a claim on either 'agreed value' or based on the 'cost of construction' or 'reinstatement value'.

In reinstatement value, the insurer settles the loss by replacing the damaged property with a new one. The insurance company pays the sum insured based on the report by an independent valuer in the agreed value.

If the buyer owns a flat in a building, it's best to opt for a variant that offers 'agreed value' as he owns only a part of the structure. If the property owner has an independent house, he should opt for the variant that pays for the property's construction.

Do go through the list of exclusions in the policy. Some companies sell policies with terrorism cover and some without it. Some could charge extra for it. Similarly, policies may cover an earthquake but not flooding due to an earthquake.

MOTOR INSURANCE

Natural disasters can affect the exterior of the car, or both exterior and interiors, or lead to complete loss. Like in the case of householder's policy, even car insurance comes with a comprehensive plan.

However, as the car ages, an insurer includes depreciation of the parts. Hence, the cover only pays partially for damages to plastic, rubber and other parts. Also, in case of the total loss, an insurer will pay up to the car's insurance declared value (IDV).

Along with the comprehensive cover, do buy some essential add-ons such as the engine protection cover. It pays for the damage to the engine due to flooding.

If there are expensive add-ons and accessories in your car, like a GPS system or high-end stereo, declare it to your insurer when buying a cover and pay the extra premium.

If your car is less than three-four-year-old, it also makes sense to buy return to invoice add-on cover. It helps the car owner get the car's purchase value in the case of the total loss.

