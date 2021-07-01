Essential features of a super top-up health insurance policy you must know

The super top-up plan is highly recommended for senior citizens since, in their case, the risk of getting hospitalised is higher. The super top-up plan can reduce the higher premium rates that come due to increased age, said Rakesh Goyal, Director, Probus Insurance. “Moreover, you can also use super top-up plans to upgrade your group health insurance plan, as in many cases, the sum insured offered by group health plans is comparatively lower and insufficient due to the increased medical treatment expenses."