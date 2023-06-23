NRIs: Here’s what you need to know when writing a will8 min read 23 Jun 2023, 02:20 AM IST
NRIs should draft two separate wills, one for global assets and another for Indian assets, to ensure they are distributed according to their wishes
A testament or will is integral to estate planning for everybody, be it resident Indians or non-resident Indians (NRIs). Estate planning is aimed at ensuring that your wealth and assets are distributed according to your wishes after your death. Yet, in case of NRIs, there are specific considerations to keep in mind for estate planning.
