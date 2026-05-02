Estate planning: How is father’s property divided among sons and daughters? Can a sister claim her brother’s property?

A married woman’s share in the ancestral property is complex issue. Her rights depend on legal provisions, family dynamics, and evolving social norms. Laws like the Indian Succession Act, 1925 and Hindu Succession Act, 1956 govern how assets are shared among heirs, including the rights of sons, daughters, and siblings in different situations. Here's what women needs to know about their succession rights.

How distribution of property and assets can be determined with a will? A person can write a will to pass on their assets to anyone they choose - family members, friends, charities, as per Indian Succession Act, 1925.

A will can be written even on a blank paper, there no obligation that a stamp paper needs to be used. It will be noted as valid if it is signed by the person making the will (the testator) and witnessed by at least two people.

Registering a will is not compulsory, but it is a good idea to get it done as it helps avoid disputes later.

How property and assets are divided among son and daughter in case there are no will? Under Hindu Law, brother and sister are at par when it comes to the distribution of property of a father dying intestate.

When a Hindu male dies intestate (without leaving a will), his property devolves upon the legal heirs as per Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956. The legal heirs that includes – wife, son, daughter, mother, son or daughter of a pre-deceased son, son or daughter of a pre-deceased daughter, and some other categories. Each of them would get an equal share, for example, one-third each if there are three heirs - wife, daughter and son.

Can a married woman claim her brother's property? The answer depends on how the brother got the property—whether it was inherited from his father or bought by him on his own.

If the property is inherited from their father, and there is no Will, the sister can surely claim her share of the property.