India is often described as a country that functions like a subcontinent. In estate planning, this description reflects a legal reality.
Why estate planning in India is never a one-size-fits-all
SummaryIndia's diverse legal landscape complicates estate planning, influenced by personal laws, marriage statutes, and geography. For interfaith couples, these layers can overwhelm, necessitating clear wills
India is often described as a country that functions like a subcontinent. In estate planning, this description reflects a legal reality.
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