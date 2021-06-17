Estate planning: Three reasons to have a will

In the absence of a will, one has to get into the respective ‘Succession Act’ which is usually challenging and a long process. Santosh Joseph, founder and managing partner, Germinate Investor Services LLP said, “When someone dies without a will, it means you have died 'intestate'. When this happens, the intestacy laws are applied that varies greatly subject to whether you were single, married or had kids. A will helps in avoiding any lengthy processes and delay in the distribution of your assets. Having a will ease the way for nominees/legal heirs to get easier access to assets of the deceased."