Estate route is an advisable option for inheritance

The law firm made the driver a representative assessee, who filed the return of income of Mr KM (for income received from 1 April to 30 June). The interpretation banked on was that legal heirs as per the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, being overseas were unavailable for filing tax returns and they had expressed their intention to be complaint and not seek time extension for tax filings. Being an executor, the law firm was duty bound to perform their function of distributing all assets as per the Will and in this case as the beneficiaries were residing abroad, it was imperative that the executor follow the ‘estate route’. An application for PAN in the name of the estate was made, a dedicated bank account was opened and as all transactions post transmission were routed through this account. As there were immovable assets, it was a good strategy as the sale of immovable assets could extend the financial year end. For earnings post demise i.e from 1 July till 31 March, the return of income was accounted and filed by the executor under the estate and met governance standards with bequeath and distribution transparently and effectively recorded, monitored and accounted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}