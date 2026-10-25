Eternal SBI Card: Savings of ₹42,000 annually, applications open for 5,000 credit cards—Here's how to apply directly

Zomato in a LinkedIn post announced that its Eternal SBI Card received 5 lakh early access requests, and that it is opening applications for the first phase of 5,000 cards.

A co-branded credit card from SBI Card and Eternal, it will provide instant discounts on the Blinkit, Bistro, District and Zomato apps. It is available on MasterCard and RuPay with a joining fee of ₹499 (exclusive of GST), followed by annual renewal fee of ₹499 (exclusive of GST), which will be waived on spends over ₹2 lakh.

Eternal SBI Card: How can I apply directly? At present, applications are only open to those who requested early access. As per the Zomato app, you will receive a notification on the app and invites will be sent in batches. This applies for customers using the Blinkit, Bistro or District apps as well, through a fully digital onboarding process. You will also be able to apply from the SBI Card website.

Once you apply, customers can track status of their card on the Card Management page of their Blinkit / District / Zomato app, as per the FAQ page. Physical card will be delivered to your registered address within 7-10 business days of application approval.

Eligible applicants include salaried individuals between 21-60 years of age or a self-employed individual between 25-65 years of age; a permanent Indian address with a serviceable pin code; and a good credit score profiled is preferred, according to the Zomato FAQ page.

It added that final eligibility is decided by SBI Card.

How much can customers save? According to the FAQs, you can save up to ₹3,500/month or ₹42,000 annually, including ₹2,000 in instant discounts across Eternal brands. The card also offers ₹1,000 cashback on partner brands and ₹500 cashback on all other spends.

— On Zomato, customers get 10% instant discount on food orders, and six months of Zomato Gold free as a welcome benefit.

— On Blinkit, customers get 10% instant discount on beauty and electronics, 5% on grocery and other categories, excluding infant milk substitutes, feeding bottles and infant food; cigarette lighters and accessories, hookah consumables, accessories and flavors, cigarettes, tobacco products, non-tobacco blends, ashtrays, cigars, rolling papers and other related accessories; and jewellery made from precious metals).

— On District, customers get 10% instant discount on dining, events, movies, shopping and play. They also get one buy-one-get-one movie ticket voucher every month, up to ₹200.

— On Bistro, customers get 10% instant discount on all orders.

— Outside Eternal apps, customers get 5% cashback on Uber, Urban Company, Ixigo and Apollo 24|7, up to ₹1,000/month; 1% cashback on other spends, up to ₹500/month. These will be credited to your card.

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