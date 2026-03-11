After a year in which international equities outperformed domestic markets, more investors are waking up to the importance of global diversification. However, with the regulatory overseas investment ceiling, the options are limited.
Global ETF premiums soar. Should investors wait or buy?
SummaryGlobal equity schemes allow investors to tap opportunities across markets worldwide. Strong demand has pushed international ETFs to trade at a premium to domestic ETFs. Should Indian investors still buy in?
After a year in which international equities outperformed domestic markets, more investors are waking up to the importance of global diversification. However, with the regulatory overseas investment ceiling, the options are limited.
