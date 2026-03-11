Global ETF premiums soar. Should investors wait or buy?

Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer of DSP Mutual Fund, said in a LinkedIn post that the romance for global investing is increasing in India, chasing recent high returns. He added that these stocks also fall and highlighted that the stocks in its global equity funds are sharply lower from their peaks, yet global investing done with the right principles makes sense. He added that investing in a single country is more harmful if done by just looking at past one-year returns.