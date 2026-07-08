Ethanol mutual funds: Experts suggest how investors can explore this new theme and key risks to watch

India's aggressive push towards E20 petrol has opened up a new investment theme across the automobile, EV, sugar, distilleries, oil marketing and energy sectors.

While the government's ethanol blending roadmap has gained focus, concerns about fuel efficiency, compatibility with older vehicles and overall performance continue to make headlines, with even a small drop in vehicle mileage drawing attention.

For investors, the bigger question is whether they should bet on the ethanol theme now or avoid it altogether.

Here's what experts have to say about the available opportunities in mutual funds and the key risks to consider.

Are there any dedicated ethanol mutual funds? Chirag Muni, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth, says, “There is no pure-play ethanol mutual fund in India yet. The ethanol theme is currently available through proxy exposure across sugar, distilleries, oil marketing companies, energy, PSE, value, quant and auto-oriented funds.”

Muni shared the list of funds with more than 10% allocated to ethanol-linked companies.

Fund name Ethanol-linked allocation ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF 25.12% DSP Natural Resources & New Energy Fund 18.64% Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value ETF 17.94% Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund 17.92% Groww Nifty PSE ETF 11.98% Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty PSE ETF 11.98% Motilal Oswal Nifty PSE ETF 11.96% Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund 11.76% Motilal Oswal Quant Fund 10.81% ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Value 30 ETF 10.54% SBI Nifty200 Value 30 ETF 10.52% ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund 10.47% Kotak Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund 10.42% UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund 10.16%

Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher, Share.Market by PhonePe, also highlighted mutual funds that offer indirect exposure to the ethanol theme.

“On the vehicle-demand side, automobile index funds such as the ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund and UTI Nifty Auto Index Fund provide exposure to manufacturers adapting to flex-fuel compliance,” he said.

On the supply and distribution chain, Jain pointed to thematic energy and commodity funds.

“Funds such as the SBI Energy Opportunities Fund, Tata Resources & Energy Fund and ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund provide targeted exposure to oil marketing companies managing fuel retail, along with capital goods companies and agri-conglomerates expanding distillery capacities,” he added.

What are key risks investors should consider? Muni believes a large part of the policy upside may already be priced in. He says, “India has already reached around 20% ethanol blending and significantly expanded capacity. While this reflects strong policy support, it also means much of the initial growth story may already be reflected in valuations.”

Another risk is feedstock availability. “Ethanol production depends on crops such as sugarcane, maize and rice. Poor monsoons, lower crop output or rising food inflation can create a conflict between food and fuel use, directly impacting producers,” Muni explained.

He also highlighted sustainability concerns surrounding sugarcane, the dominant feedstock for ethanol production. “Sugarcane is highly water-intensive, and ethanol production from it requires significant water resources. This raises sustainability concerns and could invite environmental pushback if reliance on such crops continues,” Muni added.

Consumer acceptance of E20 fuel is another major concern. “While authorities have promoted E20, concerns over fuel efficiency, compatibility with older vehicles and overall performance remain. Even a small drop in mileage can affect widespread adoption,” Muni said.

Jain also mentioned that investors should not underestimate the sector's dependence on government policy.

“The primary hurdle is the food vs fuel dilemma, as sudden government interventions to restrict sugarcane or maize diversion for ethanol during poor monsoons can instantly hurt distillery margins to curb domestic food inflation,” he explained.

Jain also pointed to the long-term impact of the EV transition. “Consumer apprehension regarding reduced vehicle mileage and potential engine corrosion in older cars persists, while the accelerating electric vehicle (EV) transition poses a long-term terminal threat to the runway of blended internal combustion engine fuels,” he added.

Should investors avoid ethanol theme at this stage? Experts do not believe investors should either chase or completely avoid ethanol-related investments.

Muni called it a policy-backed structural theme, not a short-term trading theme. “The better approach is to participate through diversified or sector-aware funds rather than betting heavily on a few direct ethanol stocks,” he said.

For long-term investors, he suggested treating the ethanol theme as a satellite allocation within the portfolio. “The core portfolio should remain diversified across large-cap, flexi-cap, multi-cap or broad-based equity funds,” Muni added.