Ether 2.0 upgrade to cut costs, reduce usage of electricity

“The main benefit of the shift to ethereum 2.0 will be a fall in the cost per transaction, charged by miners and validators. This at present is ₹700-800 for a bitcoin transaction and ₹150-200 for ethereum. It will also allow ordinary people to earn returns on ethereum by participating in this new process of validation (staking). These returns will fall over time as the amount of ethereum staked goes up, but is currently around 18%. We at Bitbns will soon launch a staking pool to allow our users to get some returns from staking," said Gaurav Dahake, founder, Bitbns, a Bengaluru-based crypto exchange.