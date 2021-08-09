Ethereum upgrade may boost ether prices

“It will be exciting to see the bitcoin vs ether phase after the upgrade, as there are already some flipping conversations going on between ether and bitcoin in terms of market capitalization. There is a huge gap in the value between the two, but ether is the only strong competitor of bitcoin in the crypto world. However, it is important to note that Ethereum is already ahead of bitcoin on various other factors," said Thakral.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}