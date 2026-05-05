The great fuel hedge: can EVs become a solution to India's ICE volatility

Ashwin Moorthy
5 min read5 May 2026, 12:42 PM IST
logo
Geopolitical tensions and rising crude prices strain India's automotive industry, prompting a shift towards electric vehicles.(Pixabay)
Summary
With crude over $110, a weak rupee, E20 mandates and BS6 diesel costs rising, electric vehicles are emerging not just as green alternatives but as India’s fiscal hedge. 

India’s automotive sector is navigating what can only be described as a “perfect storm” — geopolitical instability, rising crude prices, currency weakness and tightening emission norms.

With 90% crude oil import dependence, Brent crude crossing $110 per barrel, and the rupee at a record low of 95.40/USD (as on 5 May), the economics of internal combustion engine (ICE) ownership are under strain.

At the same time, regulatory shifts — E20 ethanol blending and BS6 Stage 2 norms — are reshaping the cost structure of conventional vehicles.

In this environment, electric vehicles (EVs) are transitioning from being a green alternative to a fiscal hedge. For Indian consumers, electric mobility is increasingly looking like a viable long-term solution.

Also Read | Why automakers are pushing back on Delhi’s EV policy

Oil vulnerability

India’s 90% crude import dependency makes it acutely exposed to the West Asia war. Instability in the Strait of Hormuz threatens supply chains, with price recovery potentially taking years.

The “rupee factor” compounds the pressure. A weaker currency inflates oil import bills beyond the reach of domestic subsidies. Electricity prices, by contrast, remain relatively stable and decoupled from West Asia geopolitics — offering predictability that petrol and diesel no longer can.

Subhabrata Sengupta, partner at Avalon Consulting, offered nuance:

“While the Middle-Eastern war has had a positive impact on EV sales, pushing penetration from roughly 3.3% to 5%, the conflict itself may just be a temporary problem. However, the byproduct of such volatility is the realization that fuel is ‘not a great product’, which is driving a permanent shift in consumer psychology.”

The silent tax

The 1 April E20 mandate — requiring a 20% ethanol blend — introduces a structural shift in petrol economics.

Ethanol has lower energy density than petrol, resulting in a projected 1% to 7% drop in fuel efficiency. Over time, this becomes a “silent tax” on motorists.

Approximately 80% of the pre-2023 petrol fleet is not E20-ready, exposing owners to potential engine wear and voided warranties. Even many modern launches are currently compatible only up to E20.

As blending targets potentially rise to 85% or even 100% in the future, vehicle obsolescence risk increases unless fuel pumps offer blend options.

Ashim Sharma, senior partner at Nomura Research Institute, noted that fuel pump investments for various blends are necessary, but owners of older vehicles may need self-funded retrofitting to maintain compatibility and prevent premature obsolescence.

Also Read | EV sales face speed bumps as four key states exhaust subsidies

Diesel dilemma

Diesel’s advantage has also narrowed under BS6 Stage 2 norms.

The introduction of the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) presents challenges for urban drivers. Short commutes in congested traffic prevent engines from reaching regeneration temperatures, leading to soot buildup and costly manual cleaning.

Add the cost of AdBlue (DEF) and injector sensitivity, and diesel ownership now carries an invisible overhead of 1.5 to 2.5 per km.

“With diesels, the added costs and complications of DPF and DEF (AdBlue) will drive customers towards EV ownership”, said Sengupta.

Used EV boom

ICE headwinds have catalysed EV acceptance, particularly in the pre-owned segment.

Ashish Merchant from BD Cars, a premium pre-owned car dealership in Mumbai, noted that EV share in the pre-owned market has jumped from 1% to 10% in just two years and is expected to exceed 10% this year.

High depreciation — once a deterrent — is now an advantage for buyers.

"The significant depreciation seen in EVs generally stemmed from a fear of acceptance, which was mainly driven by a lack of tech knowledge and low confidence in the associated EV infrastructure. However, that is changing rapidly. In fact, the low resale value of EVs has been an advantage for first-time buyers to test them from the used market. Currently we have sold out all the EVs in our inventory”, he added.

Bengaluru-based pilot Neil Lamba shared a similar experience. Despite selling his MG ZS EV at a significant loss ( 8 lakh resale vs 27 lakh purchase), he called it a “big plus for buyers.”

Having owned an Audi e-tron and now a Mahindra XEV 9E, he said his family preferred the rear-seat comfort of the Mahindra over his BMW X5.

“The fact that Indian manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata are offering great value in terms of features, comfort, and performance in the EV space is truly commendable”, he added.

India’s dominance in the two-wheeler market provides a natural runway for EV adoption.

While commuter scooters drive volumes, the entry of brands like Royal Enfield with products like the Flying Flea signals high-performance EV ambitions.

Electric two-wheelers offer the most accessible entry into the “fuel hedge,” with running costs a fraction of petrol models.

Sengupta noted month-on-month growth of around 25% among some manufacturers.

Also Read | Fuel for thought? War disruptions spike interest in EV retrofits

Structural hurdles

Despite momentum, challenges remain.

Sharma warned that fuel price hikes could drive inflation and dampen overall vehicle demand. India’s reliance on imported battery materials increases ownership costs.

“With consumers now prioritizing rapid charging infrastructure over long range, significant grid and transformer upgrades are essential for system reliability”, he added.

Infrastructure readiness may ultimately determine the pace of transition.

Even a ceasefire in the West Asia may not immediately reset fuel prices. Oil Marketing Companies often absorb volatility to prevent inflationary shocks, releasing price hikes only after sustained benchmark pressure.

With crude elevated for nearly two months, a “catch-up” price revision remains likely.

Between E20 efficiency loss, BS6 diesel complexity, rupee depreciation and geopolitical volatility, ICE ownership now carries structural uncertainty.

Meanwhile, traditional ICE players like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Royal Enfield are entering the EV space with born-electric platforms. Innovations such as battery-as-a-service (BaaS) and lifetime battery warranties are further lowering adoption barriers.

For new buyers, the decision is no longer purely about environmental preference. It is about future-proofing mobility — albeit at a higher upfront cost.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.