India’s automotive sector is navigating what can only be described as a “perfect storm” — geopolitical instability, rising crude prices, currency weakness and tightening emission norms.
The great fuel hedge: can EVs become a solution to India's ICE volatility
SummaryWith crude over $110, a weak rupee, E20 mandates and BS6 diesel costs rising, electric vehicles are emerging not just as green alternatives but as India’s fiscal hedge.
India’s automotive sector is navigating what can only be described as a “perfect storm” — geopolitical instability, rising crude prices, currency weakness and tightening emission norms.
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