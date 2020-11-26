Evaluate these pros and cons before buying a plot

Financing: In case of plots, you can avail a land loan, but the financing options are limited. The conditions and interest rates are similar to that of a home loan but the loan to value (LTV) ratio is generally lower. Therefore, you may have to shell out more upfront for plots. “The maximum LTV for plot loans is usually 70% against as much as 90% for home loans. Even if you avail funds for construction, the total LTV would be restricted to 80% of the plot value. This means that if you are considering buying a plot for either personal use or as an investment, you would have to shell out a minimum of 20-30% of the funds from your own pocket," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com. Also, the loan tenure is lower in case of land loans.