Even minors above 10 can open an account under post office monthly income scheme

Maturity

You can close the account after five years by submitting the prescribed application form with your passbook at the post office where you have opened the account. However, if you die before maturity of the POMIS account, it can be closed, and the deposits refunded to your nominee or legal heirs. In that case, the interest would be paid up to the preceding month, in which a refund is made. While opening an account, you must nominate any one of your family members, so that in case if you die during the account’s term, they can claim the benefits.