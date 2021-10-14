‘Even the Chinese government does not want another Lehman type of situation’

You have to see how the rates have grown—whether they have grown very quickly, or in a measured way, as it has already been articulated by the Fed or RBI in the market. So, it is very difficult to guess how fast or how slow the rate hikes are going to be. But for sure, the rate hikes are coming, given the inflation levels, given the GDP growth which is around. So, there will be volatility in the market during the time of the event, which you saw 15 days back when there was a Fed meeting, and there was a lot of talk about how the tapering will go, and how the inflation will pan out. So, I think we will have to wait till December-January to see if this inflation is moving up, or if this inflation is a permanent aspect, and there is a need for these rate hikes to pull back demand. I think, as of now, it looks like a supply side issue, not major demand side related inflation. So, I don’t think people will sacrifice growth over interest rates.

