We want to pivot to a financial marketplace: ICICI Securities CMD10 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:58 AM IST
In an interview with Mint, Chandok spoke about how ICICI Securities has been on the path to widen its product basket and customer base, and reduce the impact from the cyclical nature of equity broking business. Edited excerpts:
“We want to pivot to a wealth tech and eventually become a financial marketplace. So, the dependence on equities becomes less and less," said Vijay Chandok, managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Securities. In an interview with Mint, Chandok spoke about how ICICI Securities has been on the path to widen its product basket and customer base, and reduce the impact from the cyclical nature of equity broking business. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×