We want to pivot to a financial marketplace: ICICI Securities CMD

So, what we have seen is that if we have a foothold with 40-50 top BFSI companies of the country, someone or the other is raising money at some point or the other. Whether it is a large bank, small bank, small finance bank of NBFCs (non-bank financial companies), someone is in the market. So, you have coverage of 40-50 such companies, and typically these companies would at least take three investment bankers for their issuances. So, we have increased our research coverage footprint. We have a very high market share in this space, more than 70% in this BFSI space.