E-verification of ITRs: mismatches and the mistakes
Summary
- While the objective is good, the problem lies in the manner of its implementation
The income tax department is moving to a system where information on transactions by taxpayers is collected from various sources and provided to them online, ahead of the deadline for filing tax returns, in the form of annual information statement and tax information statement. Taxpayers can object to any incorrect transaction by giving their feedback on the department’s compliance portal. They can file the returns after taking such transactions into consideration so that they do not miss out on any item of income. This is a far more efficient and superior way of identifying escapement of income, rather than the department’s current procedure of scrutiny of assessments. Therefore, scrutiny of assessments have reduced over the past few years, with focus more on cross verification of information.