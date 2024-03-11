E-verification of ITRs: mismatches and the mistakes

In one such case, when the matter was escalated by a taxpayer’s representative, a department official who took the phone call told him to select the ‘income is exempt’ option. When it was pointed out that this would be a wrong statement to make, since the exemption pertains not to income but to filing of the tax return, the official said they would get back shortly. During the next call, the official told him that the exemption for filing the tax return was only for companies and not for individuals. When he insisted that the relevant portions of the tax law be read over the call, it became evident to the official that there was a mistake in the compliance portal. The problem still remains unresolved even after a week.