E-verify ITR within 30 days or else… Income Tax Department new rule in 10 points1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 09:03 AM IST
- E-verification of an ITR completes the return filing process
Listen to this article
New Delhi: The Income Tax department has reduced the time limit for e-verification or hard copy submission of the ITR-V, post filing of returns by taxpayers, from the current 120 days to 30 days, beginning August 1. The department issued a notification on July 29 announcing the change in the timeline.