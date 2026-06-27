“Every correction quietly creates a new opportunity,” Vijay Kedia shares a lesson on market cycles for investors

Veteran investor Vijay Kedia mentions that every bull run follows a familiar cycle, from opportunity to optimism, euphoria, correction, and eventually a new opportunity again. Understanding this pattern can help investors avoid chasing expensive assets and make better long-term investment decisions.
In a post on X on 26 June 2026, Kedia explained that while the asset class, investment theme and market narrative may change over time, the underlying pattern remains remarkably consistent.
According to him, investors who understand this cycle are better positioned to grab the next opportunity.
Kedia summarised the journey of every major asset class in one line:
“Opportunity > Optimism > Narrative > Euphoria > Correction > New Opportunity”
He further wrote, “Financial assets don't move in a straight line. They move in rotation.”
According to Kedia, every major investment trend follows the same sequence. A genuine opportunity attracts early investors, optimism builds, a compelling narrative gains popularity, and more participants enter the market.
Eventually, excessive enthusiasm pushes valuations too high, leading to a correction. That correction, in turn, creates the next opportunity.
Kedia used the post-COVID period (2020–2026) as an example of asset rotation.
He noted that Indian equities staged a sharp recovery after the pandemic and went on to become one of the world's best-performing major markets between 2021 and September 2024, with many stocks delivering multibagger returns.
He wrote, “The narrative - India being the world's fastest-growing major economy - was true. But as valuations became richer, optimism gradually turned into euphoria, and investors needed to moderate their return expectations.”
From there, leadership shifted across different asset classes instead of remaining concentrated in equities.
According to Kedia, market leadership changed multiple times over the past few years.
Summing up his view, Kedia wrote, “Different asset classes. Different narratives. Different cycles. Same pattern. Different outcome for investors.”
He concluded with what he considers the essence of market cycles. “A good opportunity creates optimism. Optimism creates a narrative. The narrative attracts more participants. Participation fuels euphoria. Euphoria is followed by correction. And every correction quietly creates a new opportunity.”
It is important to understand that no asset class remains the market favourite forever. Equity, real estate, gold, cryptocurrencies, commodities and technology themes all go through phases of enthusiasm and correction.
Instead of investing based solely on headlines or prevailing narratives, investors may benefit from focusing on valuations, fundamentals and where an asset lies in its broader market cycle. Recognizing when optimism turns into euphoria, and eventually into a correction, can help investors spot the next investment opportunity.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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