Everything you need to know about the new NPS schemes launched by pension managers
13 Oct 2025
With the new Multiple Schemes Framework, India’s National Pension System (NPS) lets investors go all-in on equities, pick themed portfolios, and even exit mid-career. But experts warn it could be turning too complex for comfort.
India’s retirement system is getting a bold rewrite. The National Pension System (NPS), once known for its simplicity and safety, will now let investors go all-in on equities, pick specialized funds and exit after just 15 years. The changes have been introduced under the new Multiple Schemes Framework (MSF) by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
