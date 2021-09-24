Everything you need to know about no-cost EMIs

Thus, understanding the terms and conditions and fine print is the key to making the most of the no-cost EMI. Remember that in almost all cases you are paying the full price of the product, plus the taxes and other charges as may be applicable. “Though no-cost EMIs help a consumer buy products that are unaffordable as a downright payment, it is important for consumers to not go overboard and buy products that are only a status symbol. Just because a product is available on EMIs does not mean you buy it, even though it is not within your means. Youngsters should opt for such schemes to buy useful products that add value to their lives", concluded Saxena.